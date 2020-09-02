class="post-template-default single single-post postid-482800 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Stolen cattle out of Kansas may have made their way into Nebraska | KRVN Radio

Stolen cattle out of Kansas may have made their way into Nebraska

BY RRN Staff | September 2, 2020
Home News Livestock
Stolen cattle out of Kansas may have made their way into Nebraska
The Nebraska Brand Committee is asking people to keep their eyes open as an investigation is underway in Kansas into the theft of 25 head of cattle that may have come north into Nebraska.

The Wabaunsee County, Kansas Sherrif’s Office is conducting the investigation on the 25 cattle of mixed breeds including Charolais, Angues, and others. The 800 lb heifers were red, black, red/white faced, black/white faced, or all white and will have a “3M” brand on their left hip and orange ear tags.

Currently there is a registered “3M” brand on the left hip in Nebraska to an individual in Gering, but investigators believe the distance is far enough that these aren’t related.

If you have any information on these cattle you can contact Christian J. “C.J.” Fell with the Nebraska Brand Committee.

Christian J. “C J” Fell

Criminal Investigator Area III
Nebraska Brand Committee
31242 Highway 34
Haigler, NE 69030
E-Mail Christian.Fell@nebraska.gov
Cell/ Office (970)-630-6430
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: