Subcommittee Chairs Fudge and Plaskett Comment on Delayed Reports Due to ERS Staffing Issues

WASHINGTON – House Agriculture Subcommittee on Nutrition, Oversight, and Departmental Operations Chair Marcia L. Fudge of Ohio, and Subcommittee on Biotechnology, Horticulture, and Research Chair Stacey Plaskett of the Virgin Islands released a statement Wednesday following reports that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service will likely delay a large number of the agency’s reports due to staffing issues related to the agency’s pending relocation out of the Washington area:

“The reports today confirm what we in Congress and the countless witnesses before our Committee have warned about all along: USDA’s misguided push to relocate key agencies and uproot employees impacts the Department’s ability to provide support to farmers, consumers, and rural communities. USDA has made reckless policy decisions that will delay or halt work on nearly 40 Economic Research Service reports covering a broad range of important issues impacting food and agriculture. We pushed USDA to provide a contingency plan to ensure that these work products would continue without delay, but it’s clear that the agency has no such plan. Basic and essential functions of the USDA are being delayed, and in some cases completely cast aside, as a result of an ill-planned ideological crusade by the Administration. It is remarkable the degree to which they claim to represent farmers, yet do precisely the opposite.”