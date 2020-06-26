class="post-template-default single single-post postid-469669 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Summer Road Trippin’ | Friday Five | June 26, 2020 | KRVN Radio

Summer Road Trippin’ | Friday Five | June 26, 2020

BY Alex Voichoskie | June 26, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Summer Road Trippin’ | Friday Five | June 26, 2020

It’s officially summer, and agriculture plays a big role in summer road trips!

Regardless of where you go or what you do, you can fuel up with renewable fuels like Unleaded 88 or soy biodiesel to get you to your destination, courtesy of corn and soybean farmers.

PLUS – whenever you make tasty summer treats like s’mores, you’re using products from wheat and soybean farmers.

STORIES:

5) Hitting the Road with E-15

4) NE Home to Over 2 Dozen Lakes

3) Gone Fishin’ in Nebraska?

2) Can We Get S’more Summer, Please?

1) Choose Biodiesel to Get You Home

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: