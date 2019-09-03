Support Nebraska FFA chapters with ‘I Believe in the Future of Ag’ campaign

September marks the official start of the ninth annual I Believe in the Future of Ag fundraising campaign. This campaign serves as an outlet for local FFA chapters to receive donations for innovative projects in their classrooms, leadership programming, community service projects and field trips to advance agriculture education in their schools.

This year, AuctionTime.com, Aurora Cooperative, BigIron Auctions, Central Valley Ag, DEKALB/Asgrow and Hoegemeyer Hybrids committed $20,000 each to the campaign. Other sponsors, contributing $10,000 each, include: Bayer CropScience, CoBank, Country Partners Cooperative, CPI, Farm Credit Services of America, Farmers Cooperative, Frontier Cooperative, GrainBridge, Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation, Pinnacle Bank, Producers Livestock and Valley Irrigation.

These corporate partners provide support for an educational campaign for FFA and agricultural education in Nebraska and support fundraising efforts at the local level. “Local FFA chapters and agriculture education chapters play an integral role in growing and developing future leaders in agriculture and in our communities. I see this campaign as a very important tool to help those chapters have the resources they need to grow leaders and build communities,” says Stacey Agnew, Nebraska FFA Foundation Executive Director.