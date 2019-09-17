Taiwan To Kick Off U.S. Agriculture Goodwill Mission

WASHINGTON -On Wednesday, U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall will help kick off Taiwan’s 2019 Agriculture Trade Goodwill Mission across the U.S., an 11-state journey across the country to meet with state government officials, farmers, exporters, and related industries to explore business opportunities and cooperation. The tour will include a stop in Kansas to meet with representative of the U.S. Meat Export Federation.

“Taiwan is one of the top purchasers of U.S. and Kansas agriculture products annually,” Rep. Marshall said. “I am always excited for the opportunity to show off Kansas agriculture and am eager to welcome representatives of Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture to Washington and help them kick off their travels across the United States.”

Each year, Taiwan buys more than more $4 billion in U.S. agriculture goods, making it one of the top consumers of U.S. products when broken down by per-capita consumption. The U.S. agriculture industry’s relationship with Taiwan is a long and productive one and represents a growing market for Kansas and U.S. products. Wednesday’s ceremony will signify the continuation of this important trade relationship.