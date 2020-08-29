TAIWAN TO LIFT RESTRICTIONS ON U.S. PORK, BEEF

On Friday, Taiwanese President Tsai-Ing-wen said the territory would soon lift restrictions on U.S. pork and beef, paving the way for an eventual free trade agreement with America. Since 2007, Taiwan has denied market access to U.S. pork raised with ractopamine, despite an overwhelming body of scientific evidence that demonstrates the safety of the feed additive. Ractopamine is widely used as a feed ingredient in global beef and pork production. It is approved for use in production by nearly 30 nations and by the CODEX Alimentarius, the international standard-setting organization. Imports of pork raised with ractopamine are accepted by 75 countries. Although ractopamine use by hog farmers is not widespread, it is an option that is safe and acceptable.

The National Pork Producers Council appreciates that Taiwan is indicating it will soon lift all non-tariff barriers to U.S. pork and is grateful for the work of U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) and the USDA to tear down barriers to U.S. pork exports all over the world. NPPC will continue to defend the right of U.S. hog farmers to use production processes and products that are safe. NPPC opposes government mandates that, with no scientific backing, dictate production practices and unnecessarily increase food prices and inhibit consumer choice.

Sasse Statement on Trade with Taiwan

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a long-time advocate for Nebraska trade and member of the Senate Finance Committee, issued the following statement after Taiwan’s President announced a proposal to open up Taiwan’s market to American beef and pork products.

“This is great news. Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers are among the hardest workers in the world and they deserve to sell their products across the globe. More Nebraska beef and pork are about to be served at dinner tables all across Taiwan and they will keep coming back for more.”