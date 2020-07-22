Telehealth expansion legislation introduced in U.S. Senate

New legislation introduced this week would expand access to telehealth options for rural residents.

The KEEP Telehealth Options Act would require the federal government to study the actions taken to expand access to telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic and report on how to improve those services.

The bill was introduced by Senator Deb Fischer, a Nebraska Republican, and Senator Jacky Rosen, A Nevada Democrat.

The legislation would require the Secretary of Health and Human Services to study and produce a public report on the actions taken to expand access to telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the legislation would require the Government Accountability Office to report to Congress on the efficiencies, management, successes and failures of the expansion of telehealth services. The studies could then be used by Congress to support and inform long-term flexibilities for telehealth.