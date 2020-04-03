Ten COVID-19 cases linked to JBS packing plant in Grand Island

JBS, one of the world’s largest meatpackers, continues to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, news broke of its plant in Souderton, Pennsylvania, limiting production due to senior staff members having flu-like symptoms. Now there are positive cases tied to the JBS packing plant in Grand Island, Nebraska.

NTV News reports that the Grand Island mayor confirmed 10 JBS employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

From NTV News:

Mayor Roger Steele said he learned of the positive cases from Health Director Teresa Anderson.

He said 10 of Grand Island’s 33 confirmed cases are at the plant.

“That is concerning to me… we have to take measures to flatten the rising curve,” Steele said.

He said he has been in contact with Gov. Pete Ricketts’ chief of staff, and has raised issues with state health officials.

JBS has been deemed an essential workplace, because of its role in red meat production.

Rural Radio Network Market Anchor Clay Patton says this news could be especially negative for the cattle market.

“If the plant were to idle or limit production this could send shockwaves through an already declining cattle market,” Patton said. “The cattle market is in a bearish territory with a more than 20% decline in recent weeks.”

June live cattle futures closed at 80.85 down 2.22 or 2.68% on Friday. Junes contract high was set January 10 at 119.90. That means the contract has lost 32.5%.