(AUDIO) Thanksgiving Classic cattle show comes to Dawson County

The Dawson County Ag Society is excited to host an all new, fall cattle show November 27-28 at the fairgrounds in Lexington, Nebraska.

The ag society said the Thanksgiving Classic is helping fill the gap in fall shows as the long-running show in Norfolk, Nebraska was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Mike Johnson, Dawson County Ag Society Member, said he is excited to help put on a high-quality cattle show. Johnson, in an interview with the Rural Radio Network, highlighted that he has already received calls about the show from exhibitors across the country. Johnson also thanked the Lexington Tourism Board who supported the show with a large donation for awards. There will be nearly $400 up for grabs for each supreme champion.

Johnson said the overall goal of the new Thanksgiving Classic show is to raise money for the fairgrounds to update buildings and expand youth activities. Johnson added that he is hopeful the Dawson County Fairgrounds can help host youth livestock shows of all species in the future.

Early entries are open and highly encouraged. Interested youth exhibitors can find contact information on the show at the Dawson County Ag Society’s website.

Listen to Johnson’s full interview here: