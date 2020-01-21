The Engler Journey: Carrie Horazeck

Carrie Horazeck is the graduate teaching assistant for the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship program.

One of her roles in the program is to teach modules around innovation, foresight, and consumer insight for all levels of entrepreneurs.

“I think you guys are really good at inspiration. What I’m hoping to help students with is, on top of the inspiration, some execution.”

Horazeck has experience in corporate consulting with Fortune 500 businesses, including Coca-Cola and Anheuser-Busch.

Listen to Carrie Horazeck in the Engler Journey.

She focuses her coursework on exploring the macro-drivers of change of various businesses. The seven macro-drivers of change are: Social, Technological, Environmental, Economic, Political, Well-being, and Agriculture.

Through her teaching and advising, Horazeck says she wants to help young entrepreneurs, especially women, gain confidence and understand the importance of resumes, interviews, and pitches.

Click here to learn more about the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship program at the University of Nebraska- Lincoln.