The Engler Journey: Changing Perception and Providing Resources

What’s the biggest challenge Custer County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Andrew Ambriz sees in rural communities when it comes to entrepreneurship?

Perception.

The perception that success can’t be achieved in rural communities.

Ambriz and his team at CEDC have set out to change that perception and provide technical resources to local entrepreneurs. To do this, they’ve built partnerships with technical assistance organizations like the Nebraska Business Development Center and banking institutions and engaged in conversations with the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship program to build entrepreneurial infrastructure in schools.

“When we give our students that opportunity to be creative and give them the opportunity to risk something without fear of failure or judgment because of it, really great things can happen.”

