The Engler Journey: Cheyenne Gerlach

Cheyenne Gerlach has a knack for finding solutions. From fixing misfit pig feeders to ending world hunger, her desire to find solutions is what helps her succeed.

At an early age, the DeWitt, Nebraska, native recognized her entrepreneurial abilities. She recalls a memory of helping her dad install new feeders in the farrowing barn, but the feeders didn’t fit correctly. She said while they were trying to fit the feeders in the farrowing crates, her dad had to leave for a short period of time. He jokingly tasked Gerlach to solve the problem by the time he returned.

“I came up with three different solutions and by the time my dad got back, I pitched him all the solutions and he just went with it, which gave me this mindset of I can fix things, I can make things with my hands and I have viable solutions.”

Fast forward a handful of years, Gerlach developed a passion for international agriculture and recognized she wanted to solve another problem: world hunger. After a series of global visits to underdeveloped regions, she identified an inefficiency between agencies that distribute funds and communities eligible for those funds.

She created Uhusiano to solve that problem. Uhusiano means “connection” in Swahili, and Gerlach said her business connects funds to communities.

Gerlach is a senior at the University of Nebraska- Lincoln, majoring in Integrated Science and minoring in Global Studies and Engler Entrepreneurship.

