The Engler Journey: Hailey Coufal

Howells, Nebraska, native Hailey Coufal has always had an entrepreneurial mindset. At a young age, she was surrounded by entrepreneurs like her grandfather, who started CTC Farms Inc.

During Coufal’s years in FFA, she had a number of Supervised Agricultural Experiences, including purchasing, raising and selling cattle, sheep, rabbits, pigs and chickens.

Today, she has her own singing business, called Singing by Coufal.

Coufal said she gained a lot of experience singing the National Anthem at various events. She also sings at weddings and funerals. But her most profound memory was singing at the NSAA Wrestling Finals in Omaha her senior year of high school.

Coufal also serves as a Culture Intern for Engler.

