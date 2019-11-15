The Engler Journey: Halle Ramsey

Halle Ramsey could never envision herself as an entrepreneur.

“When I thought of entrepreneur, I kinda thought that it was a really flashy word… I just had a lot of stereotyping.”

Ramsey gave the Engler program a chance during her freshman year of college, but she was resistant to join.

Eventually, she launched a custom stationery business called 1624 Creations.

Click below to hear Halle Ramsey’s Engler Journey.

Her business is named after Proverbs 16:24.

“Gracious words are like honey. Sweet to the soul and healthy for the body.”

She says her business is a way for her to combine her strengths with entrepreneurship to serve those around her.

Click here to learn more about the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program at the University of Nebraska- Lincoln.