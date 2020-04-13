The Engler Journey: Sushant Timalsina

Sushant Timalsina was raised on his family’s dairy farm in Nepal, a country in Southeast Asia.
Prior to coming to the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, he aspired to stay in Nepal to work on the dairy. He hesitated to apply for college, but once he began his secondary education, he immersed himself into various programs to grow personally and professionally.
Listen to Sushant Timalsina in the Engler Journey.
Timalsina is currently a junior at UNL studying Agriculture Economics and Statistics. He also has his own YouTube channel where he posts videos that spread positive messages and promote leadership.