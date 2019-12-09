class="post-template-default single single-post postid-425685 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
The Final Crop Progress Report | KRVN Radio

The Final Crop Progress Report

BY USDA/NASS | December 9, 2019
Home News Crops
The Final Crop Progress Report

The USDA and NASS announced that the December 9th Crop Progress report would be the final crop report of 2019. The reports will start again in April 2020.

The final report shows that the nation has just 8% of the corn crop left to harvest. Kansas hit the 100% complete mark and Nebraska advanced 2% to 98%. Northern states like North Dakota are still behind at only 43% complete. Michigan, Wisconsin, and South Dakota are the only states to still in the 70-80% complete range.

The other two harvests included in the report were sunflower harvest at 73% complete and cotton harvest at 89% complete.

See the complete report and past reports here: https://usda.library.cornell.edu/concern/publications/8336h188j

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments