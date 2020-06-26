The Fontanelle Final Bell Friday with Brian Splitt Ag Marketing.Net

Commodity markets, including grains, fell in with the risk off sentiment that developed across the entire market complex Friday. Brain Splitt with Ag Marketing.Net weighed in on how rising cases of Covid-19 may impact more than the equity markets.

Energy markets are at risk as states like Texas pause their reopening. That translate to harm for corn demand. Splitt is quick to point out though that there is one demand factor that could be improving for corn and that is feed demand. As DDGS and other feed ration ingredients became more scarce corn filled in more gaps livestock feeders.

China is back in the market for US soybeans on Friday, but their total demand picture is still fuzzy. A weather story would definitely help bean bears, but time for the story to develop is starting to dwindle in Splitt’s opinion.

Listen to the full commentary here: