The Fontanelle Final Bell Thursday with Aaron Bertels Crossroad Marketing

The grain market closed mixed to mostly lower on Thursday. Soybeans were the lone grain to end with all contracts in the green. Aaron Bertels with Crossroad Marketing joins the Fontanelle Final Bell to highlight the reality of the current market. Volatile swings are starting to become more common place in the grain market, but Bertels explains that is to be somewhat expected with a market that has rallied like the grains. Bertels goes on to give his thoughts on what a farmer can do with their marketing plan in this current market environment.

Aside from the current market environment Bertels also discusses how the market could be impacted by upcoming reports like the WASDE. The market is already looking at pricing in sub 120 million bushel soybean carryout and near 1.3 billion bushel corn carryout.

You can catch the full conversation here: