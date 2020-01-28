class="post-template-default single single-post postid-436596 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
The Fontanelle Final Bell with Sam Hudson of Cornbelt Marketing | KRVN Radio

The Fontanelle Final Bell with Sam Hudson of Cornbelt Marketing

BY Susan Littlefield | January 28, 2020
Home News Agricultural News
The Fontanelle Final Bell with Sam Hudson of Cornbelt Marketing
Darcy Maulsby/iStock/Thinkstock

Higher corn, lower beans & wheat.  Corona Virus…what effects will it have on the markets.  Real and its marketing tools compared to us.  Chinese New Year.  How is that playing a tole on the markets?  Livestock-no early cash trade.  Struggle in the markets yesterday.  USMCA, cash cattle, stock markets…all playing in to the market trade.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments