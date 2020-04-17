The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell Eric Kruegar of Smart Yield

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-455727 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY Susan Littlefield | April 17, 2020
Another week closer to whatever the new norm will be.  Mind sets are starting to change.  Tough week was the corn market, folks are getting anxious to get back into the field.  Will there be big acres & supplies?  How is the basis holding out for corn & beans?  How is the ethanol market faring?  cattle started to stabilize-there is a long way yet to go.  Cash trade on cattle has slowed down.   What does all this pricing mean to the consumer as they head to the grocery store?  How did cash fair for cattle & hogs?

 

