The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell Shawn Hackett of Hackett Financial

Coronavirus continues to be talked about. Markets are just not sure what to do at this time, in this phase with the Central Banks continue to print money & China in continued lock down. More time is needed to gain clarity on how long the demand side hiatus will last. Markets will continue to struggle. Any good news could make the markets take off-but any stagnate bad news will have some ill effects. New Zealand weather-could have an effect on our milk prices here in the United States. Shawn shares his thoughts on how hogs are some of the hardest hit when a pandemic starts, but they are the first to reverse when things start to turn around. Australian drought starting to see some rains-that will play in the cattle markets.