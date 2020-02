Coronavirus continues to have its effects on the markets. Could we see some stimulation in the market from the world banks? Weakness in the dollar-soon see a turn around? Real has also been cheaper than our dollar. Will that continue to hinder exports. South American harvest & weather. This is not a forever deal…the demand we have lost in the nearby will come back multiplied. Struggles in the dairy, correction in the prices isn’t over yet. Hog has their own struggles this week.