class="post-template-default single single-post postid-497202 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Aaron Bertels with Crossroads Marketing | KRVN Radio
- WASDE
- COVID…lock down any market fears
- No man’s land right now
- Ethanol is there some demand concerns?
- Weekly export numbers…not a lot to talk about
- Quiet on the export front
- South looking for cattle…paying $3-4 higher this week
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited.
Copyright Information