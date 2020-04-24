The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Brian Splitt of AgMarket.Net

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-457423 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY Susan Littlefield | April 24, 2020
Image courtesy of UNL Cropwatch

Is corn going to finds its way into rations with DDGs becoming less and less?  Ramifications of a snowball effect.  Revisiting delivery on corn & the crude oil futures.  These futures are deliverable, basis contracts…options expired today (Friday) for the May contracts.  What does history show for corn?  There is an ongoing pattern for corn.  What should producers be doing while holding their old crop?  How about soybeans old & new?  Record boxed beef, will that continue into next week?

