Looking at the charts for corn & soybeans along with wheat. What are we dealing with & what do we need to get to the next level higher? What is the support level? January 10th report. Sept & December contracts for corn where at or near contract lows for first notice day. Are we on another cycle higher? Buy the rumor sell the fact will be working into the markets. Planting intentions isn’t that far off. What is the outlook?
The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Brian Splitt of AgMarket.Net
© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Comments