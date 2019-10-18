The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Eric Kruegar of Smart Yield

Mixed market for a Friday. Winds across the Midwest will see some dry down options with the winds moving through ahead of the storms. Harvest grind is finally here. China trade talks, USMCA-trade has drug on for so long we need to see something signed. Great leg up on the cash. Light trade in the south. Saturday sales possible? Futures market overprices vs. cash. Good correction. Profit in the calf market. Profitability in the feedlots as early as December.