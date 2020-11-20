class="post-template-default single single-post postid-498507 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Heather Ramsey of the ARC Group | KRVN Radio
- Didn’t close near the highs that some had thought
- Brazilian weather…driving factor overnight…
- Will we hit $12 beans? So then what’s after $12?
- How much COVID worry is being factored in?
- A lot of fund trading in grains
- Export sales haven’t been very aggressive
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited.
Copyright Information