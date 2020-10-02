- Recap the corn and soybean markets for the week.
- Why have the markets been so volatile this week?
- Did you see any surprises from the quarterly stocks report?
- Do you think the smaller stocks were because of more demand or smaller crop?
- Is there a way to forecast possible prices based on the information from the quarterly stock’s numbers?
- What are possible corn and soybean prices based on the latest information?
- How is the weather looking in South America?
- What are the factors the corn and soybean markets will be focused on going forward?
- What are your thoughts on basis going forward? Sell off combine or hold?
The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Jeff Peterson of Heartland Farm Partners
Combine and Soybean Field
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information