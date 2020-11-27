class="post-template-default single single-post postid-499502 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Jeff Peterson with Heartland Farm Partners | KRVN Radio

The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Jeff Peterson with Heartland Farm Partners

BY Susan Littlefield | November 27, 2020
The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Jeff Peterson with Heartland Farm Partners
  1.      Recap of the markets for the week. 

 2.       How is the export demand looking for corn and soybeans?

3.       Are you concerned about the rumors of China cancelling soybean purchases?

 4.       How is the ethanol demand for corn looking?

 5.       How does South American weather look?

 6.       What potential problems does the drier conditions in South America Produce?

 7.       Are corn and soybean prices overvalued or undervalued?

 8.       Do you think the prices of corn and soybeans go higher?

 9.       What do you think happens to basis levels?

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
