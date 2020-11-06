- Lows in the box beef
- Feeder cattle chart looks good
- Do we hold or sell calves?
- Could we see higher cash next week
- Hogs moving sideways
- Sitting with a lot of supply
- COVID continues
- WASDE from a livestock perspective
- CME Pork cutout contract…will be watched by all Monday
The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Kyle Bumsted with Allendale Inc.
