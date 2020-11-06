class="post-template-default single single-post postid-495816 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
BY Susan Littlefield | November 6, 2020
The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Kyle Bumsted with Allendale Inc.
  • Lows in the box beef
  • Feeder cattle chart looks good
  • Do we hold or sell calves?
  • Could we see higher cash next week
  • Hogs moving sideways
  • Sitting with a lot of supply
  • COVID continues
  • WASDE from a livestock perspective
  • CME Pork cutout contract…will be watched by all Monday

