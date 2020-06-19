Wheat harvest, July options, many balls in the air with many things being tossed at it over the weekend into the Sunday night trade. China talk let’s get a confirmation before the markets take reaction. Crude oil sees a bit of a rally. Boxed beef has taken another drop…dog days of summer hitting many how does it effect consumer demand. COVID-should we have another shelter place how is that going to effect & the back log of cattle.
The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Kyle Bumsted with Allendale Inc.
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information