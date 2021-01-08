class="post-template-default single single-post postid-507072 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with PJ Conradt of Tredas | KRVN Radio
- Broad overview of the grain markets
- Look ahead to the USDA report of Tuesday
- One day lower trade this week
- Where have we gone in the last month of trade?
- Are $14 beans possible?
- Wheat has not had a lot of cold weather scares
- Lower livestock…did the south sell to soon?
