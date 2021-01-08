class="post-template-default single single-post postid-507072 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with PJ Conradt of Tredas | KRVN Radio

The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with PJ Conradt of Tredas

BY Susan Littlefield | January 8, 2021
Home News Crops
The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with PJ Conradt of Tredas
  • Broad overview of the grain markets
  • Look ahead to the USDA report of Tuesday
  • One day lower trade this week
  • Where have we gone in the last month of trade?
  • Are $14 beans possible?
  • Wheat has not had a lot of cold weather scares
  • Lower livestock…did the south sell to soon?

 

© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: