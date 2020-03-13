Livestock limit down as it was on expanded limit. Not a lot of proteins moving with cancellations because of Coronavirus. How does the cattle & pork producer try to focus & find the positive? Basis continues for the corn steady. Feed demand will have added pressure to the grains-almost a domino effect. How will the slow down and fuel issues effect the ethanol plants. March planting intentions report outlook.
The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Sam Hudson of Cornbelt Marketing
UNL Panhandle Research and Extension
