The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Sam Hudson of Cornbelt Marketing

BY Susan Littlefield | February 21, 2020
Another low day in the markets, is the aid payment talk trigger some worries in the market place?  Waiting for trade deals to kick.  Bean funds are short going into the weekend.  Outlook forum brought no surprises.  Now what?  Ethanol margins flat, weather market heading into spring planting.  Dollar vs. real.  Livestock…hogs continue on a roller coaster-a lot of production out there, but no place to go globally.  Long term effects on the hog markets.

