China-Phase One Deal. Details are pretty quiet. Cattle was the market that took this all in as there has been a lot of people that have been short. Holiday trade is in place. Beans rallied but didn’t have the full fireworks many had hoped for. Corn turning positive.
The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Sue Martin of Ag & Investment
Image courtesy of UNL Cropwatch
