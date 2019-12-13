class="post-template-default single single-post postid-426845 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Sue Martin of Ag & Investment

BY Susan Littlefield | December 13, 2019
Image courtesy of UNL Cropwatch

China-Phase One Deal.  Details are pretty quiet.  Cattle was the market that took this all in as there has been a lot of people that have been short.  Holiday trade is in place.  Beans rallied but didn’t have the full fireworks many had hoped for.  Corn turning positive.

