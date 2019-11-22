Lower corn & beans for a Friday. Pre-holiday works going on. Look at the basis in the country. Ethanol is making some profits. Dry down late harvest issues. Export markets for both grain & livestock. Feeder cattle lead the way lower. Boxes took a drop which didn’t help the market.
The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Sue Martin of Ag & Investment
