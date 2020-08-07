class="post-template-default single single-post postid-477721 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Troy Nielson of Smart Yield | KRVN Radio

The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Troy Nielson of Smart Yield

BY Susan Littlefield | August 7, 2020
Home News Agricultural News
The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Troy Nielson of Smart Yield
  • This is a week many are ready to put to bed.
  • Reality check is good once and awhile
  • USDA Report next week
  • Not everything isn’t negative out there
  • where is the ethanol market at right now
  • don’t become a buyer right now
  • Funds still have a sizable short position as it typically does near harvest
  • Are grain guys nervous on lack of protein movement

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: