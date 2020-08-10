class="post-template-default single single-post postid-478086 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
The Monday Final Bell with Sam Hudson of Cornbelt Marketing | KRVN Radio
- Weekly Crop Progress Report
- Weather
- Weekly Exports
- China…will buys be cancelled
- Wheat traded lower
- Center part of Iowa hit hard be weather
- USDA Report later this week
- Cattle/hogs how has back log caught up
- Feeder cattle cash leveled off
