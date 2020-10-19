class="post-template-default single single-post postid-492171 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
The Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Aaron Bertels of Crossroads Marketing | KRVN Radio

The Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Aaron Bertels of Crossroads Marketing

BY Susan Littlefield | October 19, 2020
Home News Livestock
The Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Aaron Bertels of Crossroads Marketing
  • Wheat is the most confusing market right now
  • Light buyer support for soybeans
  • Dry weather concerns
  • Corn isn’t really expensive…yet beans have some good value
  • Cattle had some struggles in the trade, falling off the cliff today
  • Make sure you remember what kind of year this is-does that set the stage for 2021
  • Does the downtrend in cattle set the tone for cash this week?

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: