class="post-template-default single single-post postid-492171 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
The Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Aaron Bertels of Crossroads Marketing | KRVN Radio
- Wheat is the most confusing market right now
- Light buyer support for soybeans
- Dry weather concerns
- Corn isn’t really expensive…yet beans have some good value
- Cattle had some struggles in the trade, falling off the cliff today
- Make sure you remember what kind of year this is-does that set the stage for 2021
- Does the downtrend in cattle set the tone for cash this week?
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited.
Copyright Information