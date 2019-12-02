class="post-template-default single single-post postid-424120 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
The Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Brad Kooima of Kooima, Kooima & Varilek

BY Susan Littlefield | December 2, 2019
Another solid week on the cash cattle.  Could there be a correction headed our way?  Any holiday pressure that might work into.  How are cattle weights.  Holcomb KS plant to start back up this week.  How do you think the market react?  Funds are long.  Some red flags popping up.  Hogs…way to cheap but China is playing a role in that.  10% of corn crop still in the field.  Basis in corn market.   China on again off again.  December 15th…will we see changes before then? Mixed grain markets.

