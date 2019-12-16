The Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Brad Kooima of Kooima, Kooima & Varilek

Cattle saw a massive amount of fund buying on Friday. Interesting that beef had the biggest reaction to the news about China. Already some longs going into Friday. Fundamentals of the cattle-weights are higher than a year ago. Producer is asking for higher money. Could we see some higher money in this last full trading week of 2019? Is there some bullish feelings in cattle & are hogs too cheap? Corn to see a rally? Beans take a jump in the markets. Wheat is the easiest most exportable item. Some general comments about China.