class="post-template-default single single-post postid-427180 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
The Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Brad Kooima of Kooima, Kooima & Varilek | KRVN Radio

The Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Brad Kooima of Kooima, Kooima & Varilek

BY Susan Littlefield | December 16, 2019
Home News Crops
The Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Brad Kooima of Kooima, Kooima & Varilek

Cattle saw a massive amount of fund buying on Friday.  Interesting that beef had the biggest reaction to the news about China.  Already some longs going into Friday.  Fundamentals of the cattle-weights are higher than a year ago.  Producer is asking for higher money.  Could we see some higher money in this last full trading week of 2019?  Is there some bullish feelings in cattle & are hogs too cheap?  Corn to see a rally?   Beans take a jump in the markets.  Wheat is the easiest most exportable item.  Some general comments about China.

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments