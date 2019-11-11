Cattle market makes another day of new highs except for December. Will this strong trade continue? Firmer cash market last week. Rumors we might see the Holcomb KS plant open earlier. Average weights are above a year ago. Lower grain markets. Year ago today March Corn 2nd largest crop…but still at the same price today. How much did the USDA WASDE glitch effect the markets?
The Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Brad Kooima of Kooima, Kooima & Varilek
