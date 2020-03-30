The Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Eric Kruegar of Smart Yield

DDgs & the Albion plant closing, ethanol, how long will all this last, will the corn market react. A lot of stuff we haven’t had to deal with before. Planting attentions report out tomorrow. Has it been overlooked? Self-isolation looked forward to for spring planting. Weekly export numbers. Beans have had some positive news to start out the week. South American Ports & COVID-19. Dollar movement how will that effect the trade. Cattle didn’t trade limit down on the day-so that’s a positive. Hogs unfortunately went lower on expanded limits.