The Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Eric Kruegar of Smart Yield

Another down day…grains, livestock & stocks. A lot of fear factor being built in. Crude oil continues to fall…explain in relation to corn. March 10th USDA WASDE Report. Soft export market continues. Chicago wheat the only market to see some positive trade numbers. Feeder cattle lock down & struggle …following the equities as they follow what happens in the Coronavirus news. Seen some solid demand in the hogs…but there is a lot of supply out there.