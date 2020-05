Chinese buying soybeans. WASDE on Tuesday. Est for 2020 carryout is 3.3 billion could be a new record. Largest corn crop on record. What about the stocks to use ratio? How will ethanol & feed demand fair? What are the soybean numbers looking like? Lower stocks & carryout for wheat. On the flip side livestock took a hit on a Monday for the cattle. Hogs were lower, but not as drastic as the cattle market.