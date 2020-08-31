class="post-template-default single single-post postid-482290 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY Susan Littlefield | August 31, 2020
The Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Kyle Bumsted with Allendale Inc
  • Cooler weather
  • Setting crop insurance on HRW
  • Corn & bean rally
  • Pull back in the markets today-was that surprise?
  • Cattle market thought of an ugly day…but finished higher on the feeder cattle
  • Short term low in place
  • Box beef lower Friday & Monday-seasonally shouldn’t be surprising
  • Demand how much more do we have with the college games etc being taken away

