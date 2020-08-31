- Cooler weather
- Setting crop insurance on HRW
- Corn & bean rally
- Pull back in the markets today-was that surprise?
- Cattle market thought of an ugly day…but finished higher on the feeder cattle
- Short term low in place
- Box beef lower Friday & Monday-seasonally shouldn’t be surprising
- Demand how much more do we have with the college games etc being taken away
The Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Kyle Bumsted with Allendale Inc
