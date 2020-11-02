class="post-template-default single single-post postid-494805 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
The Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics | KRVN Radio

BY Susan Littlefield | November 2, 2020
  • Nervousness heading into election tomorrow
  • How the markets came back around
  • Wheat & Crude Oil were part of the turnaround
  • Globally how are they looking at the trade & dollar ahead of & after Tuesday?
  • COVID concerns
  • Can the cash market kick it in gear with the fat cattle?
  • Is their weight concerns for cattle?

