The Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics | KRVN Radio
- Post-Thanksgiving pull back-how long will it last
- Restaurants & food consumption with COVID
- Dry weather & its effects on wheat
- Is China blamed for recent global prices?
