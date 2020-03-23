The Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Sue Martin of Ag & Investment

It was a good market day with positive Ag markets. Stock market wasn’t the best, Dow down. Double digit increases in soybeans & Chicago/KC wheat. Sue looks at the money leaving the stock market on rallies. Money will find safety. Ag could see a good return on their investment. Packers are offering certain bids…but a bill in the house will focus on bottom prices for cattle to be purchased. Will we see decreased numbers in next cold storage report? Thoughts on the planting intentions report while looking at some new grain movement issues out of South America.