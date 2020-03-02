The Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Troy Nielson of Smart Yield.

Monday’s grains rallied into the close with the exception Chicago wheat. Troy Nielson of Smart Yield joins the Fontanelle Final Bell to discuss why we may have seen such a rally following last week’s sell off. Over the weekend China was suppose to start issuing tariff waivers for US products and commodities. Traders will be eagerly awaiting print from USDA that China is in the market to buy.

Nielson also touches on the importance of forming a marketing plan for the farm. Nielson calls March the month to get a plan in place with targets ready if the market rallies during planting or the growing season. Hear his full comments below.